Rebel Wilson, star of films like 'Cats'(2019), 'Bridesmaids'(2011) and the 'Pitch Perfect' posted photos and videos of herself on Instagram shedding pounds at the gym and at the beach.

The star who is no stranger to 'fat-shaming' online and has spoken out against it the past seems to be making a move to the positive by hiring a weight-loss and health professional, and then, making the best use she can.

With a little help from a personal trainer and lots of dedication

"Transformation Trainer" Jono Castano posted a photo and video of the actress of Instagram showing her amazing transformation as she donned a black workout suit and stood back-to-back with her trainer in the photo.

Wilson, it seems to have abandoned her former method of weight reduction that involved following the regiment prescribed by the Australian Weight loss and nutrition company 'Jenny Craig, Inc.' as she did back in 2011, and now, is sticking to the well-worn route of hiring a professional trainer to assist her in losing her excess weight in a healthy and sustainable manner.

Before and after

The 39-year-old actress who has been training under the guidance of personal trainer Jono Castano at the luxury gym Soma Collection in Sydney can be seen hitting the battle ropes-- ropes that are heavy and are found at the gym and require complete core participation to use. The duration for which Wilson has been training with her trainer is unclear but her post talking about the year 2020 being the 'year of health' was posted on January 2.

"Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called "The Year of Health," she wrote under the post on her account early into this year. "So I put on the athleisure and went for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it!" she wrote, reasserting her determination to keep her weight in check for the year of 2020.