Castaway Diva Episode 1 (Premiere): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Castaway Diva episode 1 will air on tvN on Saturday (October 28) at 9:20 pm KST. The premiere episode will focus on the rescue mission of an aspiring singer named Seo Mok Ha. She was going to Seoul for an audition when she got stuck on a deserted island. Her life changes while trying to adjust to the new atmosphere. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

The mini-series will focus on the rescue mission of Seo Mok Ha, who drifted onto a deserted island on her way to Seoul for an audition. She gets rescued 15 years after the unfortunate incident that forced her to stay on an uninhabited island all alone. The drama will feature the reunion of director Oh Choong Hwan and writer Park Hye Ryun, who worked together on Start-Up and While You Were Sleeping.

Here is everything about Castaway Diva episode 1, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Castaway Diva Episode 1:

US - 8:50 am

Canada - 8:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 7:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 9:20 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 2:50 pm

France - 2:50 pm

Spain - 2:50 pm

UK - 1:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 9:20 pm

Casts

The mini-series will feature Park Eun Bin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Hyo Jin, and Kim Joo Heon in lead roles. Eun Bin will portray Seo Mok Ha. Ahead of the premiere, the actress opened up about her character in the upcoming tvN drama.

"The character of Mok Ha is notably defined by her singing and dialect, which I am wholeheartedly doing my best to perfect. Since I have poured my heart [into this role] for Mok Ha, I hope that viewers will resonate with her as if she is their friend who hails from a deserted island," she shared.