Cassidy Hutchinson Pleaded for GOP's Financial Help Before Giving Damning Testimony Against Donald Trump - Report

Cassidy Hutchinson had repeatedly requested Donald Trump aides to provide her with financial assistance so that she could hire a lawyer which fell on deaf ears. Feeling "used" and "dumped" she went on to testify against Trump before the Jan 6 committee.

Hutchinson had recently hogged limelight for testifying before Jan 6 committee stating that President Trump had lunged for the steering wheel trying to reroute the car towards the Capitol to join the protestors.

Donald Trump Being Dubbed as 'Opportunist'

Hutchinson's revelation has created a tumult on various social media platforms as the Trump detractors have left no chance to slam him. He has been dubbed as an "opportunist", "traitor" and a "crook". A faction of users also stated that Trump and his associates were habitual of using people and dumping them after accomplishing their tasks.

On the other hand, Trump supporters have criticized Hutchinson and accused her making false claims. They also stated that she is blowing things out of proportion so as to help the democrats in gathering ammunition against Trump.

The Daily Caller, in a report published on Monday, referred to an email sent by Hutchinson to a former senior Trump official Feb. 4, she categorically stated that she has had trouble securing a legal team. Hutchinson asked the former senior Trump official for help with getting in contact with fundraising organizations or attorneys that could help her. The report further stated that Hutchinson in her email had explained that she was unemployed and that her aunt and uncle applied to refinance their house to help her. She also said she was "primarily seeking financial assistance" and "in a bind financially".

Expressing his views, a Twitter user stated, " Cassidy Hutchinson testimony killed this committee. When you allow a hearsay witness but refuse to allow the actual witnesses under oath proofing her testimony was fabricated you have lost credibility. I hope RTE are proud of their support of the war monger corrupt Cheney family."

Another user wrote, "Former President Donald Trump is still ranting about the latest group of people he loves to vilify: Cassidy Hutchinson (of course), Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), and Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.)."

A tweet read, "Trump Now Laughably Claims He 'Doesn't Even Recognize' Cassidy Hutchinson Despite Her Working Near Him for a Year@ periclesukraine."