Cassidy Hutchinson: Lawmakers Asked Jan. 6 Star Witness for 'Sexual Favors' Leading Speaker's Aide to Advise Against Subpoena for Her on Fears of Big Expose

An aide to House Speaker Mike Johnson reportedly advised Republican lawmakers against subpoenaing Cassidy Hutchinson, a witness for the January 6 committee, to avoid the unintended disclosure of sexually explicit messages sent to the 28-year-old by members of Congress.

The Washington Post broke the story on Thursday, as House Republicans move to reopen an investigation into the January 6 House select committee, a move encouraged by former President Donald Trump. Hutchinson's testimony regarding January 6 was among the most damaging for Trump. She recounted hearing about him having a meltdown directed at the Secret Service when they refused to drive him to the Capitol following his rally at the Ellipse.

Bombshell Claims

Hutchinson also vividly described an incident where Trump threw his plate of food against the wall upon learning that Attorney General Bill Barr had told the Associated Press that the Department of Justice found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Republicans sought Hutchinson's testimony as part of their investigation into how former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney and others handled the Democrat-led House inquiry into January 6.

However, in June, an aide to House Speaker Mike Johnson warned aides to GOP Rep. Barry Loudermilk—who was overseeing the Republican probe into the January 6 investigation and had publicly suggested subpoenaing Hutchinson—that doing so could create major problems.

The warning stemmed from concerns that "sexual texts from members who were trying to engage in sexual favors" could become public, according to The Washington Post.

Additionally, an email obtained by the outlet revealed that a member of Johnson's staff told Loudermilk's team that Hutchinson might "potentially reveal embarrassing information."

It remains unclear which lawmakers were allegedly responsible for sending the sexts.

Hutchinson's attorney gave a statement to The Washington Post, but it did not confirm whether she had received any salacious messages.

In Exchange for Sex

Lawyer Bill Jordan told the newspaper that Hutchinson had voluntarily cooperated with the GOP-led investigation. Jordan also slammed the interim report released by Loudermilk in December, which accused Cheney of "secretly communicating with Hutchinson without her attorney's knowledge."

"Ms. Hutchinson has testified truthfully and stands behind every word despite the efforts of men in powerful positions to attack her," Jordan said.

On Wednesday, Johnson announced that Loudermilk's investigation would continue under the Trump administration.

A subcommittee was created within the House Judiciary Committee, led by Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan, to keep investigating the House select committee on January 6.

As his term came to an end, President Joe Biden granted pardons to members of the select committee, including Cheney and former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, the other GOP member.

Trump has voiced frustration multiple times about Biden's pardons since returning to the White House on Monday. He said that it would be up to Congress to decide whether to investigate the pardons.

Johnson has shown openness to conducting such an investigation.

On June 22, 2022, Hutchinson, an aide to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, gave shocking testimony about what she witnessed at the Trump White House during the efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

She recounted seeing "ketchup dripping down the wall" after Trump threw his lunch in frustration over Barr's statement.

The parties involved have denied Hutchinson's account of Trump trying to seize the wheel of his SUV when the Secret Service told him they wouldn't take him to the U.S. Capitol, despite his promise to join his supporters there on January 6.

The rioters proceeded to storm the Capitol without him, clashing with police and breaching the building.