Cash Cartier: The entrepreneur trainer aims to decipher new ways of trading.

DALLAS - March 7, 2021 - Kaleb Mickens who is also known as Cash Cartier is a young and highly skilled entrepreneur who deals in providing assistance in navigating through complex financial markets. As bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies hit new all-time highs in the first quarter of this year, more people than ever took an interest in the decade-old digital currency.

Cash believes that with the way technology is evolving, there is no better time than now for someone to become a digital entrepreneur. He thinks that as awareness grows for Social media, online day trading, content creation continues to grow. More and more people will start learning how to turn their laptop or mobile device into a lucrative stream of income. Cash says "All that is needed is a strong work ethic and the correct knowledge and mentorship". Though the space of digital currency is full of upward momentum, breaking into digital currency trading isn't as easy. Kaleb, a thought leader and financial expert wants to help remove the mystery from cryptocurrency trading by offering to train anyone interested in moving into this space.

Digital currency is a niche that many people aspire to become successful, however only the select few with the correct knowledge are able to achieve true success. It took Cash years of hardwork and dedication for things to finally start going his way.

A talent on the football field from his early youth when Cartier's career in the Indoor Football League ended he was left out of focus and saddled with debt. In those days, he worked as a restaurant busboy to get by. Eventually, he chose to find his way out of debt and build a better career for himself by pursuing network marketing, day trading, and investing. Cash is quoted saying, "Anyone that wants to become an entrepreneur should have realistic expectations. Too many people expect to make money in a short amount of time and with minimal work ethic"

After three and a half years in network marketing and trading the financial markets he finally started to achieve success in 2019. Over the next several years, he built a worldwide reputation as one of the leaders of Walking ATMS, a startup with a goal to help anyone find success in financial markets.

Today, Cartier maintains several active revenue streams as he builds his global enterprise and online brand. Through his growing social media channels, he helps thousands of people master the ins and outs of financial trading.

He is confident that the average person is able to learn how to trade. However he also continues to express that it takes years of hard work and determination. Cash says "Digital currency and trading the financial markets is risky business. One should expect to lose money before they begin to start growing a profitable trading account or investment portfolio". Digital Currency is no walk in the park. However, one thing that Cash has proven is that it is definitely possible.