The wife of former Texas mayor Tim Boyd, who in a now deleted Facebook post had called his snowed-in residents 'lazy' has been fired from her job in a school, claims a new updated post. In a new Facebook post, Boyd has now claimed that his wife Casey is also being targeted for his comments and lost her school job on Thursday.

Boyd, who was the mayor of Colorado City, reportedly had to resign earlier this week after facing severe backlash for his insensitive post wherein he wrote that the "City and County, along with power providers or any other service owes you NOTHING" and added that "only the strong will survive." The extreme weather has left millions without power in Texas over the past few days with more than a quarter of Colorado City suffering power outage since Tuesday.

Facing the Heat

Boyd has been claiming that his family is facing threats and being targeted for his Facebook post, which is now worrying him. He has now claimed that his wife Casey is the latest victim of the controversy that made her lose her job without any reason. In a new updated post Boyd wrote that Casey was fired on Thursday from her job as an administrative assistant and secretary in the local school system, according to her LinkedIn page.

"The anger and harassment you have caused my wife is so underserved.... my wife was laid off of her job based off the association people gave to her and the business she worked for," he wrote. Boyd detailed Facebook post, however, had no signs of regrets about his own comments. Instead he goes on to defend Casey. "She's a very good person and was only defending me! But her to have to get fired from her job over things I said out of context is so horrible," he wrote.

Defending Himself

Extreme weather has left around 4,000 residents of Colorado City without power since Tuesday 9 pm, which the mercury dropped to -23 degrees. However, instead of standing by the side of the helpless citizens Boyd in an irate Facebook post wrote that people should "get off your a** and take care of your own family" during the deadly storm.

Since then he was forced to resign following severe backlash. In the new updated post, Boyd instead of showing any remorse has now written that his comments had been "taken out of context" and stated he had already decided not to run for reelection.

He also confirmed having resigned from his post. "I had already turned in my resignation and had not signed up to run for mayor again on the deadline that was February 12th!" he said. In the now updated post Boyd continued to stand by his earlier sentiments but said that he should have phrased it better and been "more descriptive." "I would never want to hurt the elderly or anyone that is in true need of help to be left to fend for themselves," he wrote.