A cartoon sticker of the 17-year-old activist Greta Thunberg being sexually assaulted was circulating among Canadian oilfield company employees through its X-Site. The matter came into light as one of the workers in the oilfields sent the image to her friends. She thought that Greta was wronged and put out a Facebook post with the sticker claiming "It is disgusting and not right."

The sticker has a logo of X-Site Energy Services, which is owned by a Canadian oil company. The sticker shows a man's hands grabbing a girl's hair from behind, with the name Greta written on the image of her nude back. The logo is seen below the image.

Sticker was handed out as part of promotion

The sticker was being handed out as promotional material at oilfields in Canada. The pictures were not in printed format but in were being distributed digitally. But this sticker was to be worn on hard hats. Speaking to Huffington Post Canada, the employee who made the issue public (on condition of anonymity) said that she spoke to the manager. When asked if he was aware of what was going on, the manager is said to have told that he knew very well what was happening and said that Greta was not a child but 17-year-old girl.

Greta responded on Twitter

According to the Criminal Code, child pornography is any visual representation of a person below 18 years depicted to be engaged in sexual activity. This is a punishable offence. Royal Canadian Mounted Police have said that this sticker does not meet the requirement to be called child pornography. Greta Thunberg took to Twitter to react to the sticker: "They are starting to get more and more desperate...This shows that we're winning," she wrote.

On the other hand, the manager of X-site told that City News Edmonton that neither X-site nor an employee of the site was involved in making the sticker. He even said that the company's social media page is being shut down as it is receiving hate comments and online attacks. Thunberg is a 17-year-old activist from Sweden who fights for the cause of climate change action and fight against global warming.