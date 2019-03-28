Carro, Southeast Asia's largest automotive marketplace, today announced the launch of Singapore's very first subscription-based car service. Carro offers consumers the flexibility of selecting a plan and driving off with a car of their choice without the hassle of traditional car ownership.

Carro understands that today's generation of drivers wants to enjoy the convenience of owning a

car without needing to worry about annual depreciation and unexpected expenses such as

repairs, roadside assistance and insurance premiums. By introducing a subscription-based

service, users can pay a flat monthly fee that includes all costs associated with car ownership -

insurance, road tax, warranty, 24-hour assistance, and maintenance costs. For added peace of

mind, at the end of the term, customers can return the car with no questions asked about minor

wear and tear, dents and scratches.

"A typical person takes nearly six years to pay off their car loan, two-thirds of them even trade in

their vehicle before they've paid it off, picking up yet another loan," said Aaron Tan, CEO and

Founder of Carro.

"Car ownership in Singapore has reached an inflexion point and this offering is going to revolutionise car ownership in the country. We are empowering consumers with the flexibility to drive the car of choice with the option to return it at any time, no strings attached."

Through Carro's flexible subscription-based service, currently available in three plans - Daily,

Roomy, and Fancy - users no longer have to stick with the same type of car for the full period of

ten years. Car owners can start out with a compact vehicle, move to an SUV or MPV when

starting a family, and eventually upgrade to a luxury car. Users can choose to return the car

anytime, forget about the need to sell the car after using - a truly hassle-free car ownership

experience.

Carro is transforming car ownership through its 360-degree approach which includes buying

and selling, financing, insurance, warranty, workshop and roadside assistance. To date, Carro's

forays across Southeast Asia include Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia. The company is the

region's largest automotive marketplace – having transacted over US$500 million worth of cars

in 2018.

Carro Subscription Plans:

Daily: For $1,199 a month, this plan is perfect for individuals or small families to get around from point A to point B in cars like the Volkswagen Golf and Toyota Altis.

Roomy: For $1,499 a month, this plan is better suited for families who want to travel comfortably with sufficient boot space in SUVs and 7-seater cars.

Fancy: For $1,999 a month, this luxury plan is for those who want to cruise around in a Mercedes, BMW, and the likes.

To take advantage of the special launch price, customers can register their interest here: carro.sg/leasing