While many seem sold on the concept of New Year resolutions, American singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood appears to disagree. The stunner has set a new standard in the resolution concept. While everyone's busy making New Year resolutions, Underwood has started a new trend.

The diva, in her latest Instagram post, has shared a photo in which she is seen wearing a white T-shirt sporting the message, "Set Intentions Not Resolutions". The photo caption read, "Verified Best intentions for the new year! @CALIAbyCarrie #NewYearBestYou #StayThePath".

Soon after she shared the post, fans started pouring in their comments. While one wrote, "Stunning. Good saying on your shirt," another wrote, "Exactly! Daily, hourly, set intentions". The post racked up over 64,000 likes within a short span of time.

The American Idol winner recently revealed that she is interested in collaborating with Halsey, who recently launched her new music video "You Should Be Sad". Halsey's new music video features references to Carrie Underwood along with Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera and Shania Twain.

Underwood, the country music star, also shared a photo on her Instagram handle on January 9, which shows that she has been nominated for the Country Artist of the Year in the iHearts Radio Music Awards 2020.

The 36-year-old also did not need much to to woo her Instagram followers. Her post-baby figure is now another talking point of the town. She has a whopping 9.3 million followers on her official Instagram handle.





Underwood had had a troubled pregnancy period with three miscarriages in two years. She finally embraced motherhood after she gave birth to a beautiful baby boy whom she named Jacob.