A Remarkable Digital Solution Introduced by Champion Design

Located in Upper Manhattan, Carnegie Hall has set the international standard for musical excellence as the aspirational destination for the world's finest artists. This year, Carnegie Hall is pleased to present Carnegie Hall +, a premium subscription channel that brings extraordinary performances through the APPLE TV app, which is introduced by Champions Design, a branding and design agency that specializes in creating brand strategy and visual identity systems for many best brands.

The team at Champion Design consists of a wide range of professionals including designers and strategists, bringing satisfying results to their clients. As a designer at Champions Design, Amira Lin's mission was to work with the team and design a unique identity that could make Carnegie Hall + stand out from other streaming channels to reinterpret the stereotypical image of classical music while reinforcing the Carnegie Hall brand.

"This is an outcome of great teamwork. It wouldn't have been so successful without the help of my colleague Taylor Hale and the guidance of my boss Jennifer Kinon," Lin said, "I'm very proud of working with such a wonderful team at Champion Design. We embrace high standards for work here, which is why we can always meet the expectations of different clients."

According to Lin, creating the shows at Carnegie Hall go digital is a brilliant idea. People are no longer required to be present to enjoy the excellent performance. Instead, they are now sitting in their beautiful homes and watching the recordings in episodes on APPLE TV at any time they want. With Carnegie Hall + being one of Lin's most satisfying works at Champions Design, she and her colleagues are honored to bring the transformative power of music to the widest possible audience.

The team believed that the most representative part of the Hall is its name. The wordmark "Carnegie Hall" speaks for itself.

Red carries forward existing brand equity. Rose harkens back to the Hall's founding and the original color of the seats in Stern Auditorium. Motion adds a sense of playfulness and whimsy that draws the viewer in to engage with the extraordinary content. Additionally, Carnegie Hall's location at the corner of 57 Street and 7th Avenue became the inspiration for a melody that represents the Hall with the scale degrees of 7, 5, and 7.

"This is what we are doing right now. Every time when they update a new episode, we need to create covers for that episode," Lin further added, "And I am responsible for creating catalog contents, content logos, featured content spotlight and channel upsells for Apple TV."

Benefiting from East Village's history of creativity and rebellion, Champion Design will continue to submit excellent works to society.