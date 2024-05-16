Carlos Guillermo Alonso: Boat Owner Suspected of Killing Florida Ballerina Ella Riley Adler in Hit-and-Run Identified as New Details Emerge

The boater suspected of driving over a teenage ballerina who had fallen into the waters of Florida's Biscayne Bay while wakeboarding in a fatal hit-and-run was identified by authorities on Wednesday.

Carlos Guillermo Alonso, 78, allegedly struck 15-year-old Ella Riley Adler with his 42-foot-long Boston Whaler on Saturday afternoon in the waters of Miami-Dade County's Biscayne Bay, according to an incident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. He did not stop after the fatal crash and fled before being identified on Wednesday. FWC agents seized the boat on Tuesday after it was found outside Alonso's $4 million home in Coral Gables, as reported by the Miami Herald.

Finally Identified and Cooperating with Cops

Alonso is understood to be cooperating with law enforcement. The report mentions that Adler was aboard a 42-foot-long boat with 13 other people, including her teenage friends who were celebrating a friend's birthday, according to NBC Miami.

Before the collision, Adler and another girl were being towed, with one riding a wakeboard and the other on a wake surfboard.

Both girls fell off their boards at different times and locations, although they were in the water simultaneously.

Alonso, from Coral Gables, reportedly hit the teen—who was a short distance from the boat with her friends—while driving westbound. Witnesses said that he did not slow down or stop, according to the report obtained by The New York Post.

The Miami Beach high schooler sustained fatal injuries and was left floating with "a lot of blood" pooling in the water around her, as reported by first responders.

Family Devastated

Adler was retrieved by the boat from which she had been wakeboarding, and her friends on board called for help. Despite their efforts, she was not able to be saved.

"You were taken from us way too soon, and the world has been robbed of all the things you could have achieved," grieving father Matthew Adler wrote in an emotional letter that was read at the dancer's packed funeral on Monday.

"But you will always be here with us and your friends and family will carry your energy and spirit forever."

Adler was remembered as a talented ballerina, having participated in over 100 performances with the Miami City Ballet. She was also set to appear in her school's production of "Chicago" before her tragic death.

Alonso is cooperating with the investigation, and officials said his boat has been transported to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission facility for investigators to examine for evidence.

No charges have been filed against the septuagenarian as the investigation is ongoing.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Ella Adler during this incredibly difficult time," the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement.