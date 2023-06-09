Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic French Open 2023 Semifinal Live Streaming: How to Watch the Match Online in US, UK, Canada, India and Australia

The French Open 2023 is in its final leg, with the draw now down to its elite four. World no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will face three-ranking Novak Djokovic in the ongoing French Open men's singles semifinal on Friday. The pair will be competing against one another for just the second time in their careers and for the first time in a Grand Slam.

Alcaraz, 19, defeated Djokovic in the semifinals last year after falling behind a set in the Madrid Open, a day after defeating Rafael Nadal. He later went on to win his first Grand Slam at the US Open, rising to the top of the world rankings. Understandably, the French Open semifinal between Djokovic and Alcaraz is going to be an exciting one. Here's how the watch the match live online.

Tough Contest

The French Open 2023 men's singles semifinals will take place in Paris on Friday, pitting two-time champion Djokovic of Serbia against world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

A victory for Djokovic, 36, will take him a step closer to winning his 23rd Grand Slam championship. The Serb and Rafael Nadal share the record for the most Grand Slam victories by a men's singles player with 22 Majors each.

A title win at the French Open would also take Djokovic, currently ranked third in the world, to the top spot in the ATP Rankings.

However, it won't be easy for Djokovic. Alcaraz, dubbed the next big thing in tennis, will pose a big challenge for Djokovic. Alcaraz and Djokovic crossed paths last year at the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid semifinal in Spain. Alcaraz prevailed in a three-set match on clay.

Alcaraz won the US Open last year but was injured and was unable to compete in the Australian Open in 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, the fifth seed and a semifinalist at the 2021 French Open, en route to the semi-finals with scores of 6-2, 6-1, and 7-6(5). In his five matches at Roland Garros this year, he has only lost one set.

On the other hand, out of his five matches at the French Open this year, Djokovic has only lost one set. The Serbian superstar defeated Karen Kachanov, the No. 11 player in the world, by scores of 4-6, 7-6(0), 6-2, and 6-4 before the semi-final match.

Here's how to watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic French Open semi-final match live.

When and Where

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic French Open semi-final match will be on Court Philippe Chatrier at Stade Roland Garros on Friday, June 9.

The match begins at 2:45 pm local time, 6:15 pm IST, 12:45 pm GMT, 8:45 am ET.

How to Live Stream

Viewers in the United States can watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic French Open semi-final match live on NBC Sports, Bally Sports, Peacock TV, and Tennis Channel. The NBC Sports app and Peacock pick up coverage at 11 a.m. ET

UK: British fans can watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic French Open semi-final match on Eurosport & Discovery+.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the action on TSN & RDS.

Fans in Australia can watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic French Open semi-final live on the Nine Network.

Indian tennis fans can watch the match on Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.

In Spain, fans can watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic French Open semi-final match live on Eurosport.