Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev Live Stream: How to Watch Wimbledon Men's Semifinal Online in US, UK, Canada, India and Australia

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz has secured an exciting semi-final match against Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Alcaraz and Medvedev will now clash on at the Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Friday, July 14.

Alcaraz, the Spanish sensation, and Medvedev, the Russian tennis superstar, have faced each other twice, with a head-to-head record of 1-1. Their most recent encounter took place in the final of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells this season, where Alcaraz came out on top, winning the match with a score of 6-3 and 6-2. However, the Wimbledon semifinal will be a different ballgame altogether. Here's how to watch the Wimbledon men's semifinal match between Alcaraz and Medvedev online.

Clash of the Titans

In the quarterfinal match on Wednesday, Alcaraz, the current World No. 1 dominated his 20-year-old opponent, Holger Rune, by winning in straight sets. The highly anticipated quarterfinal, which marked the first time in the Open Era of Wimbledon that two players under the age of 21 faced off, lived up to expectations, particularly in the exciting initial exchanges of the match.

Alcaraz won the first set in a tiebreak, and his strong performance in the second set, without any unforced errors, gave him a two-set lead. He secured a crucial break in the fifth game of the third set, ultimately winning the match and reaching his first Wimbledon semifinal with his 45th victory of the season.

In contrast, Medvedev faced a tougher challenge against Christopher Eubanks, a first-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist. Medvedev took the early lead, but Eubanks fought back to win the next two sets, only dropping five games.

However, Medvedev managed to win the fourth set tiebreak and then dominated the fifth set to secure victory in just under three hours. He showcased his powerful serving with 28 aces and a strong performance in sets four and five, winning 89% of first-serve points.

Medvedev hit 52 winners and made only 13 unforced errors, allowing him to advance to his first Wimbledon semifinal.

Alcaraz and Medvedev have faced each other twice before, with one win each for both players. Alcaraz emerged victorious in their most recent encounter, which took place in the final of the Indian Wells tournament earlier this year.

On the other hand, Medvedev claimed victory in their sole meeting on grass courts, which occurred two years ago during the second round of Wimbledon, with Medvedev winning in straight sets.

Here's how to watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon Men's Semifinal match online.

When and Where

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon Men's Semifinal match will be played at the Centre Court at the All England Club on Friday, July 14.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon Men's Semifinal match begins at 3:00 pm (local time), 10:00 am (EST), 9 am (CT), 7:00 am (PT), 7:30 pm (IST) and 12:00 am (July 15, AEST).

How to Watch

The matches will be broadcast live across the world.

Tennis lovers in the United States can watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon Men's Semifinal match on ESPN & Tennis Channel.

In the United Kingdom, fans can watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon Men's Semifinal match on Eurosport & BBC

In India, tennis lovers can watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon Men's Semifinal match on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select HD

Fans in Australia can watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon Men's Semifinal match on Nine Network

TSN & RDS (French) will air the Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon Men's Semifinal match live in Canada.

How to Live Stream

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon Men's Semifinal match in the United States will be live streamed on ESPN+. ESPN+ offers online streaming for cord-cutters, including exclusive coverage of select matches.

Besides those who don't want to opt for cable TV, several live TV streaming services will allow fans to watch from ESPN and The Tennis Channel over the internet. Sling TV Orange, Fubo, and DirectTV Stream offer both, while Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV have ESPN.

United Kingdom: In the United Kingdom, fans can access the live stream of Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon Men's Semifinal match on BBC iPlayer or through the BBC Sport website.

India: Viewers can live stream the Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon Men's Semifinal match on Disney+, Sony Six and Sony Liv, the network's streaming platform.

Canada: Tennis enthusiasts can live stream the Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon Men's Semifinal match on the Sportsnet website or the Sportsnet app.

Australia: Wimbledon fans in Australia can live stream the Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon Men's Semifinal match on their 9Now platform.