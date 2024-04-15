Carlo Diego D'Andrea's World: Expert Guidance & Must-Reads Books for Emerging Economies

Carlo Diego D'Andrea is a famous international lawyer and best selling author, he has glnered recognition for his invaluable insights and business books that assist individuals and organizations in navigating the complex world of international investment environments.

As the Founder and Managing Partner of the international law firm D'Andrea & Partners Legal Counsel, he leads a team of attorneys at law across a variety of different countries such as China, Italy, Vietnam, India, the UAE and a Russian speaking desk as well as many other professionals dedicated to providing comprehensive services to MNCs and SMEs alike.

The firm is notably one of the few international law firms In the world with authorization from the Ministry of Justice of the People's Republic of China to duly operate as a law firm in China.

The firm's culture, pioneered by Mr. D' Andrea and Mr Zhi is centered on solving clients' problems and providing them with professional support.

The firm also engages in information sharing endeavors through their publications which include their business Books, which are essential for anyone aiming to intelligently invest in a foreign business environment.

Through his publications, Mr. Carlo Diego D'Andrea has established himself as a reliable and knowledgeable author, empowering readers to make informed decisions in the global business arena. The reasoning behind such publications, is "to provide creative solutions to common issues which foreign investors tend to encounter when entering foreign business environments and to provide a platform for a soft landing. It has always been of paramount importance to share our knowledge of best practices acquired over 20 years of international business excellence" Mr. D'Andrea outlined during our interview.

One of his most innovative publications includes the latest books concerning China, the Invest in China Series, originally produced in order to provide foreign investors and businesses with more practical guidance on how to do business in the different regions of China.

The first edition of the series explored China's Southwest in the practical book Invest in China: The Southwest, which includes the provinces of Sichuan, Chongqing, Yunnan, and Guizhou, and is one of the most interesting and peculiar regions in its development, whether it be the draw of China's long standing Western Development Policy, the expansive Belt and Road Initiative or the newly announced Chongqing-Chengdu Economic Circle.

The latest book of the series, entitled, Invest in China: Beijing and the North, is a comprehensive book to navigate the investment landscape in the bustling municipalities and provinces of Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shandong, and Shanxi, all prominent regions in China with unique economic characteristics.

Earlier editions include "Invest in China: Shenzhen and the South", exploring the southern region of China (Guangdong, Fujian, Guangxi, Hainan) to provide an overview of the specific social-economic background and the local regulatory framework, particularly for incentives/preferential policies for FDI as it has developed into one of the most vibrant and innovative regions not only China but the world. China's infrastructure and connectivity programs in the Greater Bay Area in particular have made it a central hub for international business.

In addition, the "Invest in China: Shanghai and the East", delves into the economic powerhouse of modern China. Comprised of Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Anhui, and Zhejiang, with a tenth of China's population in the area contributing to a fifth of the country's GDP, the Yangtze River Delta is one of the fastest-growing and richest regions in East Asia.

Moreover the Firm has taken additional steps to provide their knowledge through the publication of business books that cover different aspects of investing in Vietnam, in which the Firm have offices in both Hoh Chi Minh and Hanoi.

The three books dedicate to Vietnam cover the integral topics of Foreign Direct Investments in Vietnam, outlining the various legal, taxation, labour and cultural peculiarities of the region, Industrial Zones in Vietnam, analyzing the popular investment locations for industrial goods and services for foreign businesses in Vietnam, and Certificate of Origin in Vietnam, examining the importance of the document for international trade.

D' Andrea has additionally published a business book surrounding various aspects of investing in the Indian marketplace, where they also have office in the manufacturing hub of Pune.

Through the book Foreign Direct Investment in India, Mr D' Andrea delivers an analysis of the opportunities of investments in one of the world's fastest growing economies.