Cardi B had a wild raunchy night in Nigeria during her concert on Saturday where she twerked on naked dancers at a strip club. The Grammy-nominated rapper is in Nigeria to perform at the Livespot X Festival in Lagos.

Cardi took her moves to a strip club prior to her show. Cardi performed "I Like That" inside the packed venue and partied right alongside strippers! The dancers, wearing just thongs, treated Cardi to lap dances. The "Press" rapper danced in Fashion Nova's snakeskin print bodysuit. Cardi posted the NSFW footage to her Instagram stories.

Cardi updated her Instagram Stories, showing the view outside her hotel window as she explained she hadn't slept at all.

She said: "Yo I f------ hate that I haven't f------- slept. I came from the club and I haven't slept, for s---. It's alright thought I just hope I don't crash in the middle of the day. But I'm getting ready cause I'm about to go outside. It's a beautiful motherf------ day in Nigeria. It's f------ pretty. I'm going outside."

After arriving Lagos, Cardi B said she wanted to visit places in the city and taste Nigerian jollof rice.

"I want to see the real Nigeria, I don't want to eat hotel food. I want like real Nigerian food, all that fish, all that Jollof rice," she said on her Instagram story.

The evening concluded with her driving once again through the lively streets of Nigeria.

"Nights in Nigeria," she captioned a photo of herself posing in front of beautiful lights in the city.

Before landing in Nigeria, Cardi was already twerking on her private jet as she was en route to a pit stop in New York City on Dec. 5.

Cardi B broke into the music scene in 2017 with her hit single 'Bodak Yellow.' Her show for the weekend was organized by Livespot 360, a digital agency based in Lagos, the festival was set to feature Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Shatta Wale, R2bees among others.