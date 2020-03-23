Rapper Cardi B has a conspiracy theory. She feels that celebrities who have said that they tested positive for COVID-19 are all paid. In a recent Instagram Live post, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker said that some of the celebrities who have tested COVID-19 positive have shown no symptoms, reports aceshowbiz.com.

While many people have claimed that COVID-19 testing is available only to the rich, the rapper thinks all these celebrities are actually being paid for getting tested. "We keep seeing these basketball players say like, 'Yeah, I have the coronavirus but I don't get no symptoms'. So how the f**k am I supposed to know when I am supposed to get tested for it?!" she said in the video.

Accuses actors of being paid to get tested

Cardi added: "Y'all n****s is playin' with me. That's my problem right there. Cause y'all not really saying what it is. And it's like, alright, so tell me what it is and what it ain't. I'm starting to feel like y'all n****s is payin' n****s to say that they got it."

She went on to say: "If y'all are paying n****s to say that they got it, pay me too! Pay me too! Okay? S**t, 'cause I'm trying to get paid."

Fans agree with Cardi's theory

Many of her fans on social media blindly agreed with Cardi's theory. "I mean the thought has crossed my mind," one Instagram user wrote. "SIS IS WOKE! like is y'all getting paid or?" another said. A user added: "EXACTLY!!! You had no symptoms but got tested. But his would you know to get tested... Cardi is righttt."

Another fan assumed that those stars were "being paid to make people panic." Others said Cardi B's theory was "ridiculous," and asked to "stop posting all this cardi b nonsense". Hollywood stars like Idris Elba and Tom Hanks had come out as COVID-19 positive.