American rapper Cardi B and her estranged husband Offset sparked reconciliation rumors as they reunited for the rapper's birthday bash in Las Vegas. The two were spotted sharing a kiss and getting cozy nearly one month after Cardi filed for divorce from Offset. The duo, along with several others, celebrated the Grammy-winning rapper's 28th birthday with an extravagant bash on Saturday night.

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper and Offset didn't seem like they were at odds despite the fact that Cardi had officially filed for divorce on September 16, according to The Daily Mail. Apart from sharing a steamy kiss, Cardi grinded on her rapper husband outside a night club, after partying with friends Megan Thee Stallion and DJ SpinKing.

For the birthday bash, Cardi looked absolutely flawless with her glamorous makeup and voluminous tresses styled in a half-up, half-down hairdo. She completed her stunning ensemble with multiple diamond bracelets and drop earrings, which matched her long, jewel-encrusted nails.

Cardi and Offset, who are proud parents to two-year-old daughter Kulture, appeared in high spirits during the celebration. The 'I Like It' hitmaker was blown away after Offset surprised her with a Rolls Royce truck, which was customized for the star with their daughter's name, which could be seen embroidered on a lush car seat. He had also gifted her a bright pink billboard just a day before her birthday.

Completely Mesmerized

Earlier in the night, she was spotted getting even cozier with her husband, in a skin-tight white gown, which showed off her famous derriere. While Cardi got cozy and flirty with Offset, she could be seen beaming with a smile. At the same time, Offset looked completely mesmerized by her dance moves. After enjoying a huge four-tier cake at the night club, the rapper continued her festivities at a private home with a group of close friends.

Cardi has not commented on her current relationship status with Offset after she announced her split from the rapper. Cardi filed for divorce from Offset, stating their marriage was irretrievably broken and there were no prospects for reconciliation, reportedly after finding out the rapper had been unfaithful yet again. A few days after filing the divorce, Cardi denied rumors that the split was because Offset got someone else pregnant.

While Saturday night's birthday bash marked the couple's first outing together since announcing their split, she has continued to defend him on social media. Offset is also father to three older children, daughter Kalea, son Jordan, and son Kody, with Shya L'amour, Justine Watson, and Oriel Jamie respectively. On the work front, he will next perform on October 16 in downtown Atlanta to help raise money for artists who have or are experiencing an economic crisis due to the COVID-19.