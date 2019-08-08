Cardi B and Offset are taking their romance from the sheets to the streets (for real!). The couple had a very raunchy comment exchange on Instagram on Offset's page. A day ago, the rapper shared a picture of a poster with Cardi B on it. The picture might be pretty basic but Offset's reaction to his wife on the poster sure is very NSFW!

The picture basically has Cardi B sit in probably a saloon with her hair curled up. Seeing this, Offset certainly couldn't control his instincts. He posted the picture with his tongue sticking out on her crotch. With that, Offset wrote, SEEN WIFEY ON THE WALL SO I HAD TO MAKE A PIT STOP " To this, Cardi B responded, "Come do that to me now " Well, they can't keep it in their pants, that's for sure. They are not prudes as well because they don't care about who reads what they post.

Check out the post -

Ever since their differences have simmered down, Cardi B and Offset have once again become that couple who can't keep themselves away from each other. They are being ultra-cute, they are spending time together and even raising their one-year-old daughter Kulture in the cutest manner. Just recently, Cardi shared a video of Offset doing baby Kulture's hair. "I think it's because I left too much hair out," Cardi B stated while Offset continued to struggle with Kulture's hair.

While the Bodak Yellow rapper has cute moments like these to cherish, she is also stressed about her legal battle. Cardi B's lawyers are reportedly trying to seal upcoming depositions in her ongoing legal issue concerning a former manager. "It is nearly certain that any information or documents about Ms Almanzar not restricted from public dissemination will be published to the public at large via various traditional and social media outlets," her lawyers stated.

We will soon see Cardi B in her first Hollywood film, Hustlers, which also stars Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart and more.

