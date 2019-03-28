The Grammy winner Cardi B defended herself after an old Instagram video of the singer resurfaced in which she said that the rapper drugged and robbed men who wanted to have sex with her when she was working in a strip club.

The video, which is almost three years old, recirculated on social media and caused massive criticism.

On Wednesday, she posted a note on her Instagram profile where the 26-year-old singer said, "Whether or not they were poor choices at the time, I did what I had to do to survive."

While defending herself, the mother to daughter Kulture also added, "I never claimed to be perfect or come from a perfect world."

"There are rappers that glorify murder violence drugs a robbing. Crimes they feel they had to do to survive," but she made a conscious choice not to repeat the same events, once she was a part of, after earning the stardom.

She wrote, "I never put those things in my music because I'm not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it."

The Instagram post also added that "I made the choices I did at the time because I had very limited options. I was blessed to have been able to rise from that but so many women have not."

In the same post-Cardi also mentioned about those men, she spoke about in the video and said that those were men she dated or was involved with, and were "conscious, willing and aware".

She ended the note by saying that "I have a past that I can't change we all do."

But after the video was surfaced online, several Twitter users started talking about Cardi and the crimes she committed. The hashtag #SurvivingCardiB was trending since then and many Twitter users have found a link to the issue of gender equality.