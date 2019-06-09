Cardi B turns into a sexy stripper for Hustlers and we are left stunned with her avatar! The rapper, who will make her silver screen debut in Hustlers, showcased what she would look like in the film. Needless to say, it is quite raunchy!

Going by the name Diamond, the former real-life pole dancer and reality star will play the role of a stripper in the upcoming film. As she took a mirror selfie of herself and posted it on Instagram, she captioned the look as, "Y'all ready for DIAMOND to come to a theatre near you this fall? HUSTLER MOVIE !" In the picture, you can see Cardi rocking a minuscule piece of strappy pink and blue thong bodysuit with strappy silver heels that wire around the length of her legs right up to her thighs. Clearly, she's game for all the Hustlers madness. Check out her picture.

The film also stars Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu and Julia Stiles in pivotal roles. In fact, on the day of JLo starting her shoot for the film, her beau, Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram to share his good wishes for the actress/singer. He wrote, "This beautiful woman starts shooting her movie tomorrow, "Hustlers." I won't play spoiler, but I can't wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character!! She's been working so hard lately. I'm glad we were able to enjoy a quick little break before she dives into this new project. Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us. @jlo #hustlers"

Hustlers is inspired from the 2015 New York Magazine article about a group of former strip club employees coming together to entice and trick their Wall Street clients, a story which went super viral. Makers of the film, STX, announced that they will be producing Hustlers back in March, this year. Apart from Lili and the others, the movie also stars Keke Palmer. They all play vengeful strippers in the film.