Cardano's Most Unique Defi Project Acardex Announces ACX Token Seed Sale

Acardex platform is set out to become the most unique DeFi project on the Cardano network that utilizes the automated market maker protocol in the carrying out of its core purpose as a decentralized exchange for a seamless swap of native and non-native tokens and trading of Cardano based native tokens.

Acardex Ecosystem is powered by its token $ACX, which is used to facilitate transactions on the platform.

Holders of the token are also given the opportunity to become decision makers and vote to endorse future features to be implemented on the platform. Interested participant can purchase $ACX tokens from Acardex Seed Sale web page

Acardex Functionalities

Acardex gives users the opportunity to become a liquidity provider on the CardanoBlockchain via AMM protocol, and earn passive income by collecting fees on "ADA Cardano Native Tokens pairs" when users join liquidity pools. Acardex team of developers are also working on native assets lending protocol, the mechanism will ensure that the users can access loans and pool assets which can be used for a number of DE-Fi apps.

$ACX Token Use Cases

The native token which will power Acardex network is $ACX and its total supply will be 1,000,000,000 ACX

Acardex use cases include but not limited to;

Ability to trade ADA for other Cardano Native Tokens

Ability to cast votes and participate in the governance of the platform

Used for payment of fees such like Swap fees and slippage fees

Ability to participate in Acardex's NFT decentralized marketplace that is open and accessible to everyone (Our team of developers are working hard to also launch NFT marketplace as part of the Acardex ecosystem by the third quarter of the year or even less).

Acardex token early adopters will be allowed exclusive access NFT Drops, list their NFts, set a price, and sell their assets on our marketplace.

ACX Token Seed-Sale Details

Remember, users can only participate in the Seed-Sale via our website:

https://acardex.io/seed-sale.html

1 ACX = 0.00125 ADA

1 ADA = 800 ACX

Minimum Buy: 300 ADA

Maximum Buy: 30,000

To participate in the On Going $ACX Seed-Sale, users should only use Cardano native wallets like Yoroi Wallet, Daedalus Wallet, Nami Wallet or Adalite Wallet.

A comprehensive guide will be made available on how to participate in the ACX Seed-Sale