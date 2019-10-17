Carbon footprint is the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions produced directly or indirectly to support human activity. There are certain changes that can be made in our daily routines that can help reduce our carbon footprint.

Here are five methods by which we can achieve it:

Drive Less, Walk more

Walking, cycling or using public transport is one of the easiest ways to reduce personal carbon footprint. Governments are already working towards encouraging public transport, and with a growing population, cities are being designed to make commuting easier, reducing the need to own a car.

Unplug

Did you know that even when switched off, electronic devices that are plugged in continue to use energy? Unplugging all devices when not in use is a simple and effective method to not contribute mindlessly to our carbon footprint.

Fashion Fads

Fast fashion is possibly one of the biggest contributors to our carbon footprint, with giant clothing retailers encouraging the purchase of 'must-have' trends at cheap prices.

Low prices mean that our fashion choices become disposable - it is easy to throw away a pair of pants that cost, say $10. But this cycle of purchasing and discarding clothing contributes to the millions of tonnes of textile waste that eventually ends in a landfill. Quality over quantity and making mindful purchases is another way to reduce the carbon footprint.

Eat Right

Eating local, in-season food whenever possible is a highly effective method to reduce the carbon footprint created by growing, packing, and shipping food to other places.

Avoid Meat

'Meatless Mondays' are still a trend, and for a good reason. It is proven that even the smallest of meat farms have a much larger impact on the environment in contrast to the least sustainable method of growing vegetable crops.

Small changes in everyday life when multiplied by millions of people can add up significantly and help our earth survive for a longer period without pollution.