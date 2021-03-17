Cara Delevingne Was Depressed, Felt Suicidal While Coming to Terms With Being Gay

Supermodel Cara Delevingne revealed she suffered from depression and had suicidal thoughts while coming to terms with her sexuality and had a hard time coping up with the reality of her life. The blonde model laid bare as she spoke to Gwyneth Paltrow on her 'Goop Podcast' and candidly expressed her feelings about being a lesbian and how she felt she was ''homophobic" during her growing up years.

Cara, during her sit down with Gwyneth, walked down memory lane saying she came from a conservative family and no one in her inner circles were gay nor did anyone know others who were gay. She revealed she herself was homophobic at first and couldn't digest the fact that two people with the same gender can fall in love with each other. But later when she realized she has feelings for women, her world came crashing down as she found it hard to accept the reality and slipped into dispersion.

The glamour model also admitted that her modelling and photoshoots took a serious beating when she was coming to terms with her sexuality and that impacted her career. Luckily, she revealed she accepted the fact that she's a lesbian and her emotions and mental stability is now sane and normal. "I do correlate the massive depression and the suicidal moments of my life because I was so ashamed of ever being that (lesbian)," she said.

Talking about her painful experience in dealing with her sexuality, Cara told Gwyneth: ''I grew up in an old fashioned household, let's say. I didn't know anyone who was gay. I didn't know that was a thing and actually I think growing up I was quite – not noticeably – I wasn't knowledgeable of the fact I was probably quite homophobic. The idea of being same-sex [partners], I was disgusted by that, in myself. I was like, 'Oh my God, I would never, that's disgusting, ugh'."

Cara, who was previously dating Michelle Rodriguez and St Vincent, fell in love with actress Ashley Benson and the couple was in a relationship for two years and decided to part ways last year. Though rumors are doing the rounds that Cara is secretly dating Kaia Gerber as several publications posted blind items hinting the same, none of it is confirmed till date.