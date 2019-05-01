You go girls. Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne reportedly tag-teamed to shut down two prejudiced users on Instagram, who tried to encourage Ashley to leave her rumored girlfriend.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have been together since last year, but neither has outrightly confirmed that they are dating. But Cara's fierce defence of her"true love" does speak volumes about their relationship status. The pair faced down Instagram trolls in an epic way. The trolls insinuated that Ashley Benson was being treated badly and that she deserves better while others had a problem with the homosexual nature of their relationship.

Ashley Benson responded by saying, "You need to mind your own business. Stop making things up." When the Pretty Little Liars star replied, Cara swooped in with even more to say. Victoria's Secret Angel, Cara Delevingne would not let haters and trolls gang up on her rumoured girlfriend. "You are f***ing disgusting! If you have a problem with true love then come and say this s**t to my face instead pathetically hating through Instagram," Cara replied, tagging the trolls.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson have kept their relationship pretty much on the low, except for a few moments of PDA here and there, including a public butt grab. The passionate defence of their relationship seems to prove that the pair is in love.

Over the weekend, the pair celebrated the release of their new movie Her Smell.

It is known that Ashley Benson shot to fame with her role as Hanna Marin in the teen mystery-drama television series Pretty Little Liars from 2010 to 2017, while British-born Cara Delevingne reportedly hit the modelling scene running at the young age of 17 in 2009 and went on to win the Model Of The Year award at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014.