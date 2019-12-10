The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced on Tuesday that the existing URA car park adjacent to the ICA Building at 10 Kallang Road will cease operations from January 1, 2020.

The authority said in a press release that the car park will be demolished to make way for the construction of ICA's new Integrated Services Centre. ICA expects that the operations will begin by 2023.

The new Services Centre will integrate digital systems with biometric and automation technologies that will be helpful for ICA customers. This latest move is a part of the ICA's efforts to enhance the operational efficiency and effectiveness while offering convenient and secured services to the customers.

Public transport and parking arrangements

The customers who wish to visit ICA during the construction period are advised to take public transport as ICA Building is within walking distance from Lavender MRT station. However, if people still wish to drive, they may park their vehicles at alternative car parks located along North Bridge Road, Crawford Lane and French Road.

The authority said: "ICA customers can continue to alight at the taxi bay along Kallang Road or the pick-up or drop-off bay at the ICA Building main entrance. The motorists should not wait at the pickup or drop-off bay to prevent obstruction to other motorists picking up or alighting their passengers."

According to the authority, they will provide on-ground support, including traffic marshals, from January 2020 to March 2020 in order to guide the motorists.

Online services available

"ICA customers who are applying for immigration or registration facilities, such as passport or NRIC are strongly encouraged to submit their applications online to save the hassle of making a physical trip to the ICA Building," the authority said in the press release.

ICA offers a range of e-Services on a secure electronic platform through MyICA. The applicants will only need to perform a single log-in to enjoy all of ICA's e-Services. Eligible customers may also choose to collect their Singapore passport, identity card and/or Long Term Pass card at selected post offices for a service fee.

People, who are willing to know more about the e-services provided by ICA, may visit the official website of the authority at www.ica.gov.sg.