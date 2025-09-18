Car Bursts into Flames in Singapore's MCE Tunnel at Peak Hour; Sprinklers Douse Fire

A car caught fire in the MCE tunnel on Thursday evening, September 18, during the peak hour, triggering the sprinkler system and stopping traffic.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said that it was informed about the fire along MCE towards the AYE at about 6.40 pm.

The tunnel was shut down for roughly 20 minutes starting at 7.00 pm.

The SCDF firefighters used a compressed air foam jet and MCE's deluge system to put out the fire. For the unversed, the deluge system can dispense 350 liters of water per second and resembles an enormous fire sprinkler system.

The SCDF stated that the car involved was not an electric vehicle and that no injuries had been reported.

A car on the road shoulder is engulfed in flames in a composite video that was uploaded to the Singapore Roads Accident.com Facebook page.

Following the activation of the tunnel's deluge system, it pans to the stationary cars inside.

The video also shows SCDF vehicles and personnel.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

In the past, there have been other car fires in highway tunnels.

After a car caught fire on November 2, 2024, the water sprinklers in the KPE tunnel were turned on. The car's engine compartment was affected by the fire, which was put out before firefighters could get there.

In the same tunnel, a car fire incident took place on July 23, 2024, involving the engine compartment as well.

The SCDF personnel used a water jet to completely extinguish the fire, which was partially contained by the tunnel's sprinkler system.