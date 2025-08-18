Car Bursts into Flames on Bukit Timah Road; SMRT Bus Driver Attempts to Extinguish Fire

A car caught fire in Bukit Timah Road on Sunday, August 17, while a bus driver was seen trying to put the flames out.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) responded to inquiries by stating that it was informed about the fire at approximately 5:00 pm.

A water jet and hose reel were used to put out the fire, which was located in the engine compartment of the vehicle. The cause of the fire is being investigated, and no one was hurt.

A SMRT bus driver was seen using a fire extinguisher to try to extinguish the flames consuming the bonnet of a white car in a video shared on the Facebook group Singapore Incidents.

In the meantime, a different video was posted on the Facebook page of Singapore Roads Accident.com that showed multiple firefighters using their tools to put out the fire.

In 2025, at least a dozen car fires have been reported. Vehicle fires increased from 215 in 2023 to 220 in 2024, according to the SCDF's annual fire statistics report, which was made public on February 13.

Engine electrical problems and ignition sources like overheating were identified as the main causes of these fires.