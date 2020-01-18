A car bomb targeting a group of Turkish contractors exploded on Saturday in Afgoye, northwest of the Somalia capital Mogadishu, police said. There was no immediate word on any fatalities.

"A speeding suicide car bomb rammed into a place where the Turkish engineers and Somali police were having lunch," police officer Nur Ali told Reuters from Afgoye.

Not known who carried out the attack

It was not known who carried out the attack but residents and police said al Shabaab fighters had tried to attack Afgoye, about 30 km from Mogadishu, late on Friday and were repulsed. The al Qaeda-linked militant group has claimed responsibility for past attacks in its campaign to overturn Somalia's UN-backed government.

"We heard a huge blast and soon clouds of smoke into the air. Before the blast, several Turkish engineers and well-armed convoy of Somali police were at the scene," Farah Abdullahi, a shopkeeper, told Reuters from Afgoye.

"We see casualties being carried but we cannot make if they are dead or injured." Turkish engineers are helping with road construction in Somalia. A group of engineers was among those hit in late December in a blast at a checkpoint in Mogadishu that killed at least 90 people.