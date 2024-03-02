Captivating The King Episode 15: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Captivating The King episode 15 will air on tvN on Saturday (Match 2) at 9:20 pm KST. It stars Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung as King Yi In and Kang Hee Soo. The onscreen couple will face unexpected challenges in this chapter. People in Korea can watch the crime thriller drama on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Scriptwriter Kim Sun Deok penned the script for this mini-series. Producing director Cho Nam Guk helmed the K-drama. It follows miserable monarch Yi In, who struggles with loneliness despite his high position. The mini-series focuses on the change in the relationship between King Yi In and Kang Hee Soo.

Here is everything about Captivating The King episode 15, including the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The historical fantasy romance drama will air its next episode on tvN on Saturday (March 2) at 9:20 pm KST.

Here are the International Air Timings of Captivating The King episode 15:

US - 7:20 am

Canada - 7:20 am

Australia - 10:50 pm

New Zealand - 1:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 6:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:20 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 1:20 pm

France - 1:20 pm

Spain - 1:20 pm

UK - 12:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:20 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Kang Hee Soo, disguised herself as a man to take revenge, will take her relationship with the King to the next level. The preview shows Hee Soo hesitating to hurt Yi In. The King does everything in his power to help her. The viewers are curious to watch how the onscreen couple will work together while navigating their differences.