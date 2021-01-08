As social media users shared images and videos from the day of the US Capitol attack, it became easier to identify those who stormed into the join session of Congress. Now, some of these people who were present in the Washington DC riot are getting fired by their employers.

A Chicago real estate agent, Libby Andrews, has been fired by her employer @properties. The company said Andrews acknowledged in a social media post that she took part in "Storming the Capitol". In a social media post, @properties wrote that it doesn't "condone violence, destruction or illegal activities".

Andrews told the media that she did nothing wrong. She said that after climbing the steps at the Capitol, she took some selfies, posted them on Instagram, and sang the national anthem. "I'm a 56-year-old woman, petite. I was not there causing trouble. I was there to support my president," she added.

In another case, a Maryland-based company, Navistar, said that an employee had been terminated after he was photographed wearing his company ID badge inside the Capitol on the day of the violent attack.

The company said in a statement: "While we support all employees' right to a peaceful, lawful exercise of free speech, any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity with Navistar Direct Marketing."

Paul Davis, a Texas attorney, is no longer employed at his company, Goosehead Insurance. A social media post revealed that he took part in Wednesday's event. "We're all trying to get into the Capitol to stop this," Davis said in one video. Later, in Facebook's stories, Davis said he was protesting "peacefully" the whole time and was not trying to actively break into the Capitol on Wednesday. "I said 'trying to get into the Capitol,' meaning to voice a protest. Not in any violent way," wrote Davis.

A Twitter account belonging to the Texas-based company tweeted, Davis, an associate general counsel, was "no longer employed by Goosehead." However, it is not clear, whether Davis left the company or was fired.

A State Representative Is Under Investigation

Rick Saccone, who is a former Pennsylvania state representative, posted a photo on Facebook of himself outside the Capitol building along with thousands of other pro-Trump supporters.

According to Saint Vincent College, where Saccone served as an adjunct professor, the authorities launched an investigation. Michael Hustava, the institution's Senior Director of Marketing and Communications said: "As a result of that investigation, Dr. Saccone has submitted and we have accepted his letter of resignation, effective immediately. He will no longer be associated with Saint Vincent College in any capacity."

He told the Tribune-Review: "I've been there 21 years. I didn't want all this terrible media kerfuffle to tarnish the school. I decided it would be better if I just resigned."

Saccone also posted a video on Facebook in which he said everyone around him was involved in a peaceful first amendment assembly. One user asked him on Facebook: "How does it feel to have 21 years invested in your position to lose it for Trump who cares nothing about you. You lost it all for someone that was wrong and doesn't even know you. You are a FOOLISH MAN!"

A Pennsylvania state Senator, Lindsey Williams, shared a video on Facebook. But later the content was removed from her page. In the video, she said: "We're trying to run out all of the evil people in there and all of the RINOs that have betrayed our President. We're going to run them out of their offices."

Walter West, who served as the sergeant-at-arms for the Texas GOP, has been removed from his position. It happened after West made a controversial comment on social media regarding the incident at the US Capitol. Later, the Texas GOP, in a statement said that the party "in no way endorses Walter West's statement about the lawlessness occurring at the Capitol Building". However, West said his Facebook posts were "misinterpreted".