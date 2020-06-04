The governor of the capital of Indonesia, Jakarta, started on Thursday that the movement restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak would get extended in the capital but some rules will be conditionally eased in the month of June.

"The movement restrictions status is still (in place) while we await for the transition into a healthy, safe, and productive condition," Anies Baswedan stated in a video brief while referring to the large scale social restrictions that were in place since mid-April.

COVID-19 Restrictions to get Relaxed in Jakarta

Starting Friday, Baswedan said some public transport networks would resume normal operations, while houses of worship would reopen, both with new social restrictions in place.

There has not been an official lockdown across Indonesia, which has recorded the highest rate of deaths from COVID-19 in East Asia outside China, but cities like Jakarta have been allowed to impose restrictions.

