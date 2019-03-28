Capillary Technologies, a leading provider of CRM and digital retail solutions, announced results for 2018 that show significant year-over-year business momentum. The company highlighted many significant developments that contributed to its most successful year since its entry into Singapore in 2012. In 2018, the company posted a record 100% growth from sales of its omnichannel retailing and CRM software in Southeast Asia.

From its headquarters in Singapore, Capillary has established a growing presence in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, servicing more than 14 million customers regionally and over 450 brands such as Courts in Singapore, Caring Pharmacy in Malaysia. With over 10 million monthly transactions across 1,400 regional stores, global revenues witnessed an exponential increase of 55% in 2018.

Solving the region's retail challenges with AI technology

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) has been growing by leaps and bounds amongst Southeast Asian

retailers. According to a recent report on artificial intelligence in Southeast Asia, more than 24,000 AI- related papers have been published in the Southeast Asia region, with Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand accounting for 86% of the output.

To help brands realise the full potential of AI and machine learning, Capillary launched several AI-

powered solutions: VisitorMetrix, Personalized Campaigns and Instore AI. These innovative products help brands to access accurate and real-time data on visitors and integrate it with transaction data. Retailers can get insights on store staff effectiveness, power hours, conversion rate, and campaign effectiveness among others. Moreover, personalised analysis of each customer's needs, preferences and motivations empower retailers to create an 'offline clickstream' of data which can be used to provide relevant recommendations and highly engaging shopping experience.

Abhijeet Vijayvergiya, President & Managing Director, Global Accounts and APAC, Capillary

Technologies said, "Capillary is delighted with the results that we have achieved in Southeast Asia for 2018. The regional retail industry is moving towards providing personalised and seamless experiences to the ever-changing digital consumer. With greater AI implementation, we will see brands capturing more and more data on consumer behaviour and preferences across multiple channels to start building individual profiles for each consumer. We are proud to work alongside these online and offline retailers to deliver superior experiences."

Leading brands tap on Capillary to drive customer engagement

In Southeast Asia, Capillary Technologies has partnered with leading brands such as Bata, a leading shoe retailer, to strengthen its omnichannel CRM strategies. "To really improve our brand-customer relationships, we feel it is imperative for us to find ways to walk and talk with our consumers across the various channels they use in their buying journey. The engagement had to be consistent, connected and seamless across platforms," said Roberto Longo, President - Asia Pacific, Bata on the brand's objectives for its CRM initiatives. With Capillary, Bata was able to achieve 2.2 times higher returns from targeted campaigns in Singapore and registered 57 times more ROI from Facebook campaigns in Malaysia. In other markets as well, the brand has seen 10 times increase in ROI from its overall CRM investments.

One of Singapore's leading F& B chains, TungLok Group recently partnered with Capillary to drive digital customer loyalty and personalised engagement. As a result, TungLok Group experienced a 350 percent increase in sales and a 139 percent increase in loyalty sales. Carolyn Tan, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Corporate Communications at TungLok Group said: "TungLok Group takes immense pride in serving its customers a high-quality experience at every touch point. With Capillary, we extended this beyond our restaurants and outlets. Their inputs on who to target, when and with what offer has been key to improving customer relationship and in turn, contribute to our growth."

Ready for 2019

Capillary Technologies is preparing for even more significant growth in 2019 with the aim of achieving 70% growth globally. In February 2018, it announced an approximate US$20 million funding raised from investors, including its existing investors, Warburg Pincus and Sequoia Capital. This was followed by another round of funding led by Warburg Pincus in October later the same year. Plans are also officially underway for expansion into Vietnam and the Philippines by the end of 2019.