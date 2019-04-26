Capillary Technologies, a leader in omnichannel engagement and commerce solutions, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Customer Experience Competency status. This designation recognises that Capillary provides proven technology and deep expertise to help Digital Customer Experience customers by providing end-to-end solutions for all phases of the digital customer acquisition and retention life cycle through: marketing automation to provide the right customer experience, effective and secure commerce solutions to create seamless buying experiences, and data analytics solutions to support decisions and retain customers.

Achieving the AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency differentiates Capillary as an

AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical

proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on workloads based on Marketing

Automation Category of the AWS DCX Competency Capillary possesses deep AWS expertise

to deliver solutions seamlessly using AWS services.

"Capillary is proud to achieve AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency status," said

Pravanjan Choudhury, Chief Technology Officer at Capillary Technologies. "Our team is

dedicated to helping companies achieve their omnichannel engagement goals by leveraging the

agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Programme to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.