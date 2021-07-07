Cannes Film Festival 2021 has officially kick-started with the French film Annette, starring Adam Driver and Morion Cotillard in lead roles, on July 6. This year, a total of 63 movies from across the globe will be screened during the annual event, which is being held at the Palais des Festivals, Cannes, France.

The 74th edition of the international film festival will feature films from various parts of the world, including China, Japan, Israel, Morocco, Finland, France, Russia, and the US. The jury led by screenwriter and director Spike Lee selected 24 movies for the competition session, including Flag Day, The French Dispatch, Red Rocket, and the Restless.

Where to Watch the International Film Festival Online?

All the updates are available on the official webpage, and the annual event is broadcast live through the official YouTube page. Watch the 74th international film festival live online below.

Here is the Complete Movie Lineup of this Year's International Film Festival: