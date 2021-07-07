Cannes Film Festival 2021 has officially kick-started with the French film Annette, starring Adam Driver and Morion Cotillard in lead roles, on July 6. This year, a total of 63 movies from across the globe will be screened during the annual event, which is being held at the Palais des Festivals, Cannes, France.
The 74th edition of the international film festival will feature films from various parts of the world, including China, Japan, Israel, Morocco, Finland, France, Russia, and the US. The jury led by screenwriter and director Spike Lee selected 24 movies for the competition session, including Flag Day, The French Dispatch, Red Rocket, and the Restless.
Where to Watch the International Film Festival Online?
All the updates are available on the official webpage, and the annual event is broadcast live through the official YouTube page. Watch the 74th international film festival live online below.
Here is the Complete Movie Lineup of this Year's International Film Festival:
- Competition Session – Iranian film A Hero by director Asghar Farhadi, Israeli movie Ahed's Knee by Nadav Lapid, Netherlands' Benedetta by Paul Verhoeven, French film Bergman Island by Mia Hansen Love, Moroccan movie Casablanca Beats by Nabil Ayouch, Finland's Compartment No 6 by Juho Kuosmanen, Japanese movie Drive My Car by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, French film Everything Went Fine by François Ozon, American film Flag Day by Sean Penn, French movie France by Bruno Dumont, Chad's Lingui, The Sacred Bonds by Mahamet-Saleh Haroun, Thailand's Memoria by Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Australian film Nitram by Justin Kurzel, French film Paris 13th District by Jacques Audiard, Russian movie Petrov's Flu by Kirill Serebrennikov, Red Rocket from the US by Sean Baker, The Divide from France by Catherine Corsini, The French Dispatch from the US Wes Anderson, Belgium's The Restless by Joachim Lafosse, Hungary's The Story of My Wife by Ildikó Enyedi, Norway's The Worst Person in the World by Joachim Trier, Italian movie Three Floors by Nanni Moretti, French film Titane by Julia Ducournau.
- Premiere Session – Cow from the UK by Andrea Arnold, French movie Deception by Arnaud Desplechin, Hungarian film Evolution by Kornél Mundruczo, Hold Me Tight from France by Mathieu Amalric, Korean movie In Front of Your Face by Hong Sang-soo, French film Jane by Charlotte by Charlotte Gainsbourg, JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass from the US by Oliver Stone, French movie Love Songs For Though Guys by Samuel Benchetrit, Italian movie Marx Puo' Aspettare by Marco Bellocchio, French film Mothering Sunday by Eva Husson, Val from the US by Ting Poo and Leo Scott, French movie Vortex by Gasper Noé.
- Out of Competition Session – French film From Africa With Love by Nicolas Bedos, Peaceful from France by Emmanuelle Bercot, Israeli movie Where Is Anne Frank? by Ari Folman, Korean film Emergency Declaration by Han Jae-Rim, The Velvet Underground from the US by Todd Haynes, French movie Bac Nord by Cédric Jimenez, Aline, The Voice of Love from France by Valérie Lemercier, Stillwater from the US by Tom McCarthy.
- Special Screening – Chinese film Are You Lonesome Tonight? by Wen Shipei, Babi Yar. Context from Ukraine by Sergei Loznitsa, Israeli movie Black Notebooks I and Black Notebooks II by Shlomi Elkabetz, French film H6 by Ye Ye, Brazilian movie Mariner of the Mountains by Karim Aïnouz, French film Mi Iubita Mon Amour by Noémie Merlant, New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization from the US by Andrew Muscato, French film The Heroics by Maxime Roy, Israeli film The Star by Nadav Lapid, The Story of Film: A New Generation from the UK by Mark Cousins, The Year of the Everlasting Storm from Iran, Singapore, Thailand, the US by Jafar Panahi, Anthony Chen, Malik Vitthal, Laura Poitras, Dominga Sotomayor, David Lowery, and Apichatpong Weerasethakul.
- Un Certain Regard session - After Yang from the US by Kogonado, Blue Bayou from the US by Justin Chon, French film Bonne Mère by Hafsia Herzi, Commitment Hasan from Turkey by Semih Kaplanoglu, Freda from Haiti by Géssica Généus, Chinese film Gaey Wa'r by Na Jiazuo, Great Freedom from Austria by Sebastian Meise, Russian film House Arrest by Aleksey German Jr., La Civil Romania, Belgium by Teodora Ana Mihai, Lamb from Iceland by Valdimar Jóhannsson, French film La Traviata, My Brothers and I by Yohan Manca, Israeli movie Let There Be Morning by Eran Kolirin, Moneyboys from Austria by C.B Yi, French film Onoda by Arthur Harari, Playground from Belgium by Laura Wandel, Mexican movie Prayers For the Stolen by Tatiana Huezo, Bangladeshi film Rehana Maryam Noor by Abdullah Mohammad Saad, The Innocents from Norway by Eskil Vogt, Russian film Unclenching the Fists by Kira Kovalenko, Bulgarian movie Women Do Cry by Mina Mileva and Vesela Kazakova.
- Midnight Screening Sesssion – French films Suprêmes by Audrey Estrougo, Tralala by Arnaud Larrieu and Jean-Marie Larrieu, and Bloody Oranges by Jean-Christophe Meurisse.