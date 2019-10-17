Candice Brown, who is the winner of the television series the Great British Bake Off, suffered an unexpected wardrobe malfunction as the slit of her gown was too low and add to that her plunging neckline made her feel more anxious.

She was happy and confident as she stepped out last night to attend the Best Hero 2019 Awards in London. But when she struck a pose on the red carpet for the paparazzi, call it bad luck, a heavy gust of wind blew the fabric of her dress into the air, almost exposing her underwear.

Thankfully, Candice realized the mishap and immediately held her dress against the winds and also covered her chest with her hands, just to be safe the breeze would not revel anything there too.

Also, despite the embarrassing moment, Candice had a smile on her face throughout and took it sportingly and handled everything well. Her presence of mind is truly commendable.

The outfit of the 34-year-old television personality was nonetheless appreciated by the fashion police for being daring and the gown was one of a kind. The gown had a black ribbon bow tie on her waist to highlight her slim figure. The low cut revealed her toned thighs and her tanned pins were on full display.

Candice, who loves to experiment with different shades of lipstick, opted for an elegant yet glossy one and sported a glam make-up that highlighted her eyes and cheekbones. Coming to her hairdo, she wore her hair in a sleek straight style for the event and completed her look with a pair of black strappy heels and carried a bright yellow bag in her hands.

After the award show, she was seen walking out of the event with Dancing On Ice partner Matt Evers and another pal. Candice and Matt previously starred in the reality TV show which aired on ITV in 2017 and was a hit among the audiences. Matt is set to return to entertain the audience in 2020, for a show that features same-sex couple and will be partnering with Ian "H" Watkins.