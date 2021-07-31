Candace Cameron Bure's Viral TikTok Video Tribute To The Holy Spirit Was Too 'Seductive' For IG Fans

Candace Cameron Bure has caught the attention of millions after she posted a seductive TikTok video from her account recently. If you've ever listened to Lana Del Rey's song "Jealous Girl" and had a religious feeling, then you and actress Cameron Bure might have the same zodiac sign.

Well, The Fuller House star got into controversy for her scandalous video post on both TikTok and Instagram. In the viral video, Bure can be seen lip-syncing a snippet of the song as Del Rey sings "Baby I'm a gangsta too and it takes two to tango/ you don't want to dance with me, dance with me."

Bure then leans in towards the camera to show her Bible as the words "When they don't know the power of the Holy Spirit" flash onscreen. While the actress had no idea what she was getting into, many fans slammed her for her seductive performance. They said it was inappropriately sexy and weird given the religious elements she added in the viral TikTok video.

However, Bure said that it was just a misunderstanding. The actress later apologized to her fans and those who thought her video was offensive.

"I just came home and read a lot of messages that were not happy with my latest Instagram post that was a TikTok video," Bure wrote on her Instagram story before deleting the viral video from her official Instagram account. "And I usually don't apologize for these things, but a lot of you thought it was weird and I'm sorry. That was not my intention," the actress further defended herself.

Candace Cameron Bure Says The Viral Video Was Inspired By Her Daughter

The actress further said that she was inspired to make the video by her daughter Natasha, 22, who had also posted a similar video on her TikTok account. "So many of you thought I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I'm not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong, not sexy," Bure said.

She added that she was trying to be cool and relevant in a Biblical way, however, it didn't work. "Most of you didn't like it, clearly. But there was a small percentage of you that appreciated what I did and understood my intention," the actress wrote.

Last year in September, some followers on social media complained about a picture of Bure posing with her husband, Valeri Bure, in which he laid his hand on one of her boobs. However, the actress didn't apologize for the same.