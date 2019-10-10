A cancer patient claimed that her benefits have been stopped because she survived longer than expected. The patient, Kathy Hall, reportedly said that though she has been trying to fight this she has been "penalised".

According to a Mirror report, she said: "I have lived too long for their liking. I am now a prisoner in my own home." In 2016, Kathy was told that she had just six months to a year to live when she was first diagnosed with a brain tumour. The 44-year-old single mum was assessed at home in August this year and was deemed fit to work though she was suffering from extreme headaches and lethargy.

"The former charity shop manager is now in despair as she has lost £140 per week from her Personal Independence Payment (PIP) when it was stopped just after the assessment. She now struggles to get by on Universal Credit , providing for her and her 17-year-old son, Luke Godden, who is in full-time education, at their home in Buxton, Derbyshire," the report said.

Moreover, Hall feels that all of this making her feel worse. Hall was diagnosed with a grade four tumour and had daily radiotherapy for six weeks at the Christie in Manchestercand also rounds of chemotherapy.

"I'm a very strong person and I refused to let it beat me.I would love to be able to work. Once I had my diagnosis I continued to work for two days a week - although working part-time lost me my managerial position. But even that proved difficult, it was too hard to maintain those two days. My consultant accepts I can't work. I am dying of cancer," she explained.

Kathy's cancer is stable at the moment but anything could happen at any time and she feels that all stress is making her lose weight.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) says that people like Kathy with a terminal diagnosis are given a high rate of PIP allowance but for a certain period of time. "We're committed to ensuring disabled people and those with health conditions get the support they're entitled to. Decisions about PIP entitlement are made based on information provided, including from a GP or medical specialist. Where a claimant disagrees after a review they can submit a further appeal to a free independent tribunal. Ms Hall continues to receive support through Universal Credit," DWP spokesperson said.