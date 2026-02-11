Canadian Trade Minister Visits Singapore, Vietnam to Boost Asia-Pacific Economic Ties

Canadian Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu is visiting Singapore and Vietnam this week as part of efforts to strengthen Canada's trade and investment relationships across the Asia-Pacific region.

Sidhu will be in Singapore from February 9 to 10 to attend the Canada-in-Asia Conference, before travelling to Vietnam from February 11 to 12. The trip is aimed at deepening economic cooperation with key regional partners as Canada seeks to diversify and expand its trade links in the Indo-Pacific.

The visit will focus on advancing Canada's trade relations with Singapore and Vietnam, both important members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). Canada is also using the engagement to promote the trade pact and reaffirm its support for Vietnam's priorities ahead of its role as CPTPP Commission chair in 2026.

While in Singapore, Sidhu is expected to meet business leaders, investors and government officials from Canada and across Asia. The discussions will centre on strengthening economic partnerships and promoting Canada's trade and investment priorities in Southeast Asia.

In Vietnam, the minister will hold talks with government representatives and business leaders from both countries, with the aim of reinforcing Canada's position as a trusted partner in trade, investment and broader economic cooperation.

Emphasising the region's importance, Sidhu said ASEAN is a central pillar of Canada's Indo-Pacific trade strategy and among the fastest-growing economic regions globally. He added that closer engagement with partners such as Singapore and Vietnam would help expand trade and investment flows that support jobs, market access and sustainable growth.

The Indo-Pacific is Canada's second-largest regional merchandise export market after the United States, with annual two-way merchandise trade valued at US$262 billion in 2024. Vietnam is Canada's largest merchandise trading partner within ASEAN, with bilateral trade reaching US$15.7 billion in 2024, up from US$14 billion the previous year. The CPTPP has been in force in Vietnam since January 2019.

Singapore also plays a significant role in Canada's regional economic ties, serving as its largest source of foreign investment from Southeast Asia. In 2024, investment from Singapore into Canada amounted to US$7.8 billion, while Canadian direct investment in Singapore totalled US$22 billion.