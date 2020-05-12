Canadian singing sensation Bryan Adams lashed out at China accusing the country of spreading the novel coronavirus. The singer launched into a profanity-filled tirade on his social media account calling the Chinese "bat-eating" and "virus-making" people. Soon after his racist post on Instagram, fans started criticising the singer. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the 60-year-old sensational singer, who was supposed to perform at the Royal Albert Hall on May 11, isn't happy about the cancellation of his concert.

Bryan created a buzz with his latest Instagram post that has gone viral on the internet. The singer took to his official Instagram handle to criticize the Chinese nation. He wrote: "Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the Royal Albert Hall, but thanks to some f***ing bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bas*****, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus."

Fans flooded Bryan's Instagram account with hate messages. While Adams turned off his comments on Instagram, one of his fans strongly slammed Bryan on Twitter for his derogatory comments saying, "If you don't understand why Bryan Adams' tweet was super f***ing racist, I can't help you. You are part of the problem." Another fan also added, "Dear Bryan Adams, all is not lost....except your reputation, and career." The singer in his rant over the situation also wrote, "My message to them other than 'thanks a f***ing lot' is go vegan."

Fans also slammed Bryan for his complaint on cancellation of his concerts when people around the world are suffering and dying due to COVID-19.