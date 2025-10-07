Canadian Man Arrested for Allegedly Abusing and Scratching Police Officer at Singapore's Changi Airport

A 28-year-old male Canadian national was arrested on suspicion of using foul language against a public servant, causing annoyance at Changi Airport Terminal 1 while intoxicated, and intentionally hurting someone to prevent a police officer from performing his duties.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement that they were informed about an incident on Sunday, October 5, where a man was allegedly drunk and causing nuisance at the departure public area of Changi Airport Terminal One at about 9.20 am.

SPF said, "Preliminary investigations revealed that the man allegedly hurled vulgarities repeatedly at the duty Auxiliary Police Officer after being instructed to present and place his boarding pass on top of his passport. Despite repeated warnings to stop, the man purportedly ignored the instructions and walked away."

"When officers from Airport Police Division arrived and engaged him, the man allegedly hurled vulgarities at the officers, shoved one of the officers and scratched him. The man was subsequently arrested. As a result of his action, the officer sustained minor injuries on his arms and was given two days of medical leave," added the authority.

On Tuesday, October 7, the man will be charged in court with voluntarily causing harm to a police officer in order to dissuade him from performing his duty, using abusive remarks against a public official, and being drunk and producing a disturbance.

In accordance with Section 332 of the Penal Code, the act of intentionally causing harm to a public servant in order to prevent them from performing their duties is punishable by up to seven years in prison, a fine, or caning, though in certain extraordinary cases, imprisonment is not required.

According to Section 14(2) of the Liquor Control (Supply & Consumption) Act 2015, the offense of being drunk causing nuisance carries a maximum jail sentence of six months, a maximum fine of S$1,000, or both.

Under Section 6(1)(a) of the Protection from Harassment Act of 2014, using derogatory language against a public servant is punishable by up to 12 months in prison, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.