Canadian author Asha Ponnachan talks to us about poetry, meaning, and publishing

To begin, tell us what motivates you to write poetry?

It is not so much a motivation as it is a necessity to write, be it poetry or anything else. Writing to me is like breathing. I couldn't exist without it. Poetry is my way of expressing that which is profound yet simple, life at its most exciting, most vulnerable, and everything in between.

How has the experience of publishing this book been for you? Has anything in your life altered since your book has gained some traction?

It has been an absolute joy, this experience of getting my first book published. I have been asked and urged to do so by my friends and family for a long time. Years ago, I promised myself I would but it never seemed to be the right time. Once I connected with Faheem, CEO of Lieper Publication, everything just fell into place and here we are talking about my book, the first of many. My aim has always been to give voice to stories, ideas, thoughts while positively impacting the community around me. I have been doing that on some scale, however, the success of my book has definitely granted me access to larger platforms where I can continue to talk about art, writing, and its therapeutic impact on mental health & emotional wellbeing.

Is there anything you'd like to say to the folks who are reading this?

It is important for each of us to understand the 'why' of ourselves, the 'why' of our being, and the 'why' of our doing. Why do we do what we do? Why are we the way we are? Once we understand the 'why', everything else falls into place. This is what helps us channel our passions and find our calling. It is also important to note that with time and life experiences, our interests, passions, abilities and even our callings may change. However, as long as we know the reason for our actions, we can channel it into socially and individually productive activities.