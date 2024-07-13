Canada vs Uruguay Live Streaming: How to watch the Copa America 2024 Third Place Match Online in US, UK and India

Canada will face Uruguay in the 2024 Copa America third-place match on Saturday in Charlotte, N.C. Both teams lost in the semifinals, with Argentina defeating Canada 2-0 on Tuesday, and Colombia edging out Uruguay 1-0 on Wednesday. Competing in the tournament for the first time, Canada had their three-match unbeaten run ended.

Uruguay, having reached back-to-back quarterfinals before this year, are assured of their best finish since winning the Copa America in 2011. However, both teams must set aside their disappointment and play for a consolation prize. Coaches Jesse Marsch and Marcelo Bielsa will need to manage injuries and suspensions as they decide their lineups for the July 13 match.

Fight for Consolation Prize

Canada faced the tough challenge of playing the defending South American and world champions, Argentina, in both their opening match and the semifinal, falling short 2-0 on both occasions.

Nonetheless, reaching the semifinals of Copa America is a remarkable accomplishment for Canada under Jesse Marsch's early leadership, serving as an excellent foundation as they prepare to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup in just two years.

Similarly, Uruguay is also in the early stages of working with a new coach, Marcelo Bielsa, who was appointed last year. Uruguay has shown strong performance, evident from their promising start in the CONMEBOL qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup last autumn.

In this tournament, Uruguay won all three of their group matches, scoring nine goals, and then defeated Brazil on penalties in the quarterfinals. However, their 1-0 loss to ten-man Colombia in the semifinals was marred by post-match incidents, so they will be eager to restore a positive atmosphere.

Here's everything you need to know before the match.

When and Where

The Canada vs Uruguay Copa America 2024 third place match will be played on Saturday, Jul 13, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.

The Canada vs Uruguay Copa America 2024 third place match begins at 8pm ET, 9pm (Argentina time), 1am BST and 5:30 am IST.

How To Watch/ Livestream

United States: The Canada vs Uruguay Copa America 2024 third place match will be broadcast on Fox Networks, while live streaming will be available on FuboTV, TUDN, and Sling TV.

United Kingdom: The Canada vs Uruguay Copa America 2024 third place match will be broadcast on Premier 1, Premier 2. The Canada vs Uruguay Copa America 2024 third place match will be available for livestreaming on Premier Sports Player.

India: The Canada vs Uruguay Copa America 2024 third place match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, and available for livestreaming on Sony LIV app and FanCode app.