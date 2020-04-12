The spread of Coronavirus has resulted in countries across the world announcing lockdown and amid restrictions, many employees are working from home and some industries, companies are closed, for the time being, bringing the revenue generation to a standstill. With many companies struggling to pay its employees, Canada has passed a bill to help companies pay salaries to its workers.

In a bid to help companies and people, Canada has passed a $52 billion bill (C$73 billion) in an emergency meeting of the House of Commons. Eligible businesses can avail the money that Canadian lawmakers have approved.

Canada passed a $52 billion bill

Prime minister Justin Trudeau government has subsidized wages by 75 percent to help stabilize the economy of the country. The total amount passed is more than one-quarter of the government's emergency fiscal plan. Speaking on the occasion, Prime minister Trudeau said, "The front line is everywhere. every one of us has a role to play in helping shield our country from the threat it now faces."

The decision was taken by the government to stop companies from laying off employees. In fact, at least five million workers had applied for emergency income support post coronavirus pandemic. The maximum one worker (in an eligible business) can claim is C$847 a week. The amount will be credited within two to five weeks, stated the government.

Trudeau expressed confidence that if people adhere to lockdown rules strictly, workplaces and some public places might be opened during summer, after assessing the risk factor.

Canada announced a lockdown on March 16

Canada announced a lockdown on March 16 and closed its borders to the US too on March 18. On March 17, premier Doug Ford declared an emergency. Accordingly, all bars and restaurants, except facilities with takeout and food delivery options; indoor recreational venues; public libraries; private schools; child care centres; cinema halls and all theatres, live performing venues were closed.

Any public event where more than 50 people gather were prohibited including places of worship. On April 11, emergency measures were extended in Ontario till April 23. Thus, restaurants, parks and workplaces will be closed till further notice. As of April 12, Canada has recorded 23,318 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 653 deaths.