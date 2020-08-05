The Canadian government is going to make an announcement on the next moves in procuring vaccines at 10 am Eastern Time (1400 GMT) on Wednesday, an official statement read.

The statement did not give any more details. There are no approved vaccines for the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, but 19 vaccines are being trialed in humans around the world.

COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada

The virus outbreak has created a major sir around the world infecting more than 18.5 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 700,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

Scientists are currently working at war-like speed to find a cure for the virus that has affected the US the most followed by Brazil and India. An effective vaccine is expected by the first quarter of 2021.

(With agency inputs)