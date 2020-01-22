Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding in May 2018 was all pomp and glitz and people expected the couple to carry forward the Royal legacy all throughout their lives but fate had it otherwise and the duo announced they'd step down from their Royal duties and live a life in Canada away from the Buckingham Palace.

Can Prince Harry live life like an 'Average Joe'?

Prince Harry was raised in the Royal environment and developed skills entirely in the same circle. Living the life of an 'Average Joe' away from his family and royal lifestyle is completely alien to him. He's not really tested the waters staying in Canada and the pressure of being away from home will get to him sooner or later and things will turn into a new controversy thereafter.

Even before he tied the knot to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry was subjected to harsh media scrutiny previously for his parties, booze and sex and was able to cope up with it and handled it well, but after marrying Meghan, he felt the media scrutiny get to him, which of course grew on him from his wife and he let the weaker side get to him.

On the other hand, Meghan wants a private life, free of intrusion and filled with good company away from the hustle-bustle of the Buckingham Palace. She wants to make it in Hollywood but going by Prince Harry's royal life and personality, he might find it hard to adjust with the Hollywood circle and cause more problems for himself mentally as the days pass.

What will Harry do when Meghan makes it in Hollywood?

Reports are doing the rounds that Meghan Markle will find many voice-over contracts in Hollywood along with starring in a few movies and documentaries and might do well for herself. The million-dollar question now is, what will Harry do? He doesn't have the skill set of an 'Average Joe' and will struggle to find a career of his own.

This will cause a rift between the couple and staying in Canada is not as smooth as the duo think it might be. Going forward, things might only go downhill and the best solution to their self-made problems is to return to the Buckingham Palace and handle the situation like adults.