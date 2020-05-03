A new study has been launched by an Indian-American physician in Kansas City, to find out if prayers are effective in healing COVID-19 patients. Dhanunjaya Lakkireddy has started a study in Kansas called "remote intercessory prayer," hoping that God will initiate to heal the patients suffering from coronavirus infection.

For his study, the physician has chosen a group of 1,000 patients suffering from COVID-19, who are currently being treated in the intensive care unit. He will divide the group into two with 500 patients each. Then prayers will be offered on behalf of one group.

There will be no interference in the treatment process

However, there will be no interference in the treatment process. In fact, the patients will not be informed that they have been chosen for the study. The physician is set to start the four-month prayer study. In these four months, the physician will try to find out, the role of remote intercessory multi-denominational prayer on clinical outcomes in COVID-19 patients.

The patients have been randomly chosen and will be offered a universal prayer in five-dimensional forms. Prayers will be conducted according to five beliefs, ie Christianity, Hinduism, Islam, Judaism, and Buddhism.

The physician has a team of a steering committee consisting of medical professionals to oversee the study. The team will take into consideration the facts like the number of days these patients are kept on a ventilator, the number of patients to suffer organ failure, the number of patients to succumb to the virus and those who recover and are let out of intensive care.

He is confident of conducting prayers in five dimensions: Report

A report claimed that he is confident of conducting prayers in five dimensions as he was born as a Hindu, studied in catholic schools but had attended prayers in synagogues, Buddhist monasteries and also mosques. This study had a mixed response from his colleagues in the medical field. As reported in News18, Lakkireddy said that though he is not sure of the result, he is not putting anyone under any risk and there is a chance of occurrence of a miracle.

He is also said to have told that all believe in science as well as have faith. Many people believe in supernatural power and if really exists, would that power of prayer and divine intervention change the outcomes in a concerted fashion, he wants to find out.