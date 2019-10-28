Celebrities have a hard time because they need to be and look their best, always! This can be pressuring and can even cause stress in the long run. The transformation after pursuing these kinds of diet is obviously amazing, but the repercussions can sometimes be dangerous. The kind of diets the celebrities follow will surely blow your mind because some diets are extremely weird and it makes it hard for anyone to believe that these kinds of diet even exist!

Have a look at some famous celebrities who have gone the extra mile to look their best.

Beyoncé and her Master Cleanse Diet

This is a ten-days-long diet that will allow the dieters to only drink juices (lime juice, maple syrup) and will restrict them from eating anything else. In the long run, this kind of diet will lead to serious problems related to the kidney and the heart.

Adele ventured into Sirtfood diet

The "Rolling In The Deep" singer tried a diet that was calorie-restricted in 2007. While on this diet, dieters can consume foods like parsley, citrus fruit, capers, blueberries, green tea and red wine.

Mariah Carey experimented a diet that was restricted to eating only proteins

A kind of a flower bud that is native to the Mediterranean region, Capers and Norwegian salmon is what Mariah Carey consumed while she pursued this diet. Although this diet provides a lot of protein and other essential nutrients are lost.

Chris Pratt and his Daniel Diet

Vegetables, unleavened bread (bread made without yeast) and fruits are the only foods that dieters eat during their 21-day diet. The idea behind involving in such a diet is that it will help in detoxifying the body. The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star was following this diet and had even asked his fans to join him.

Shailene Woodley ate clay to detoxify her body

"The Fault in Our Stars" celebrity had told a beauty blog that she follows a routine of having half teaspoon of clay in 230 ml of water every morning. Eating clay isn't always a good idea to get rid of toxins from your body.