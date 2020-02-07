Scientists have claimed that a new tool powered by artificial intelligence (AI) named the 'dark emulator' could unveil the structure of the universe and the mysteries surrounding dark matter. This AI-powered tool is developed by Japanese researchers using the world's fastest astrophysical simulation supercomputers ATERUI and ATERUI II.

The mystery of dark matter

It should be noted that the majority of the universe is made up of dark matter and dark energy, and until now, no current human technology has succeeded in unlocking its nature and secrets. Scientists believe that understanding the structure of the universe is undoubtedly a promising avenue to unveil dark matter mysteries.

Scientists who took part in this study believe that the dark emulator could help to understand the origin of cosmic structures, and the way in which dark matter is distributed in the universe, and how this distribution could have changed over time.

"We built an extraordinarily large database using a supercomputer, which took us three years to finish, but now we can recreate it on a laptop in a matter of seconds. I feel like there is great potential in data science.

Using this result, I hope we can work our way towards uncovering the greatest mystery of modern physics, which is to uncover what dark energy is. I also think this method we've developed will be useful in other fields such as natural sciences or social sciences," said Takahiro Nishimichi, an associate professor at the Yukawa Institute for Theoretical Physics, Newsweek reported.

Researchers believe that this new AI-powered tool can be used for the upcoming surveys in 2020, thus enabling humans to understand more about the unknown secrets of the universe.

Dark matter or dark fluid?

A few months back, Jamie Farnes, a researcher at the University of Oxford had suggested that more than 95 percent of the universe is made up of a dark fluid with negative mass.

Farnes also added that these negative masses are basically a hypothetical form of matter with negative gravity which repels all other materials around them. He even made it clear that studying more about this new concept will help humans to understand more about why galaxies hold together and why the universe expands at an accelerating pace.