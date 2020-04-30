Adding to the list of fake news is this detail being circulated widely on social media as a cure for the coronavirus. Various messages claim that Italy has found a cure for COVID-19 with a home remedy that has just three ingredients - aspirin, lemon juice and honey. Here are the facts!

It is claimed that adding aspirin, lemon juice and honey to water and drinking it can keep the coronavirus away. A Facebook post claims: "Italy finds home remedy for Covid'19 / 500gms aspirin dissolved with lemon juice boiled with honey, it is taken hot."

The claim has been debunked by the World Health Organization (WHO), warning people against taking self-medication including any home remedies.

When AFP Philippines got in touch with WHO representatives, a spokesperson said the WHO clearly said that it does not recommend self-medication including antibiotics. There is no evidence that currently available medicines can prevent or cure COVID-19.

On its home page too, the WHO mentions that there are currently no drugs licensed for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19.

"While several drug trials are ongoing, there is currently no proof that hydroxychloroquine or any other drug can cure or prevent COVID-19. The misuse of hydroxychloroquine can cause serious side effects and illness and even lead to death. WHO is coordinating efforts to develop and evaluate medicines to treat COVID-19," the statement reads.

Neither the Italian government nor the WHO has asked people to take aspirin with any combination. The truth is that so far no medication has been approved as a cure for COVID-19 including hydroxychloroquine that US President Donald Trump of highly, or Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina's herbal remedy.

The WHO has been busting myths regarding fake claims on coronavirus and has asked people not to believe these random messages doing the rounds on social media.

Adding pepper to your soup or other meals will not cure COVID-19, it can perhaps make food tasty, the WHO said. It added that to date, there is no evidence or information to suggest that the COVID-19 virus is transmitted through houseflies. Adding to the list of fake claims, the WHO stated that spraying and injecting, consuming bleach or other disinfectants will not protect you against COVID-19, instead it can be dangerous.