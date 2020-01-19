The Space Force which has been on the works has decided on their uniform, and its woodland camouflage. The force which was officially launched by President Donald Trump last month posted a picture of the uniform in their twitter account on Saturday, says BBC.

The netizens have been reacting to the uniform with questions about why does the force need camo in the space?

In fact everyone had the same question while reacting to the uniform: "Camo in space?"

The Force is saving the cost on this one

One Twitter user asked: "Have they never seen space before?", while another illustrated the difference between space and camouflage, which is designed to help military personnel blend in with their surroundings.

Following the mocking, the force explained its rationale in a tweeted response, saying it was "utilising current Army/Air Force uniforms" and "saving costs of designing/producing a new one" in doing so.

"Members will look like the joint counterparts they'll be working with, on the ground," it added.

During the launch last month, Trump said the force would help the US military "deter aggression" in what he called "the world's newest war-fighting domain", the BBC reported. But the new military service, overseen by the US Air Force, was not intended to put troops into orbit.

Rather, it will protect US assets such as the hundreds of satellites used for communication and surveillance. US Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett said the Space Force would comprise about 16,000 air force and civilian personnel. The Trump administration has allocated $40 million to fund the force in its first year.

(With inputs from agency)